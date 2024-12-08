Agents of the National Police have arrested a woman in the city of Valencia accused of prostituting and threatening another which he allegedly forced to be available 24 hours a day under the premise that “it was better to earn money than to rest and sleep.”

As reported by the Police in a statement, the detainee, 54 years old and of Colombian nationality, is considered the alleged perpetrator of a crime related to prostitution, in which took advantage of the situation of “economic and social vulnerability” of a compatriot of his. In addition, the victim was threatened with having the photographs taken for the internet advertisements distributed to his family.

The investigation work began in the month of October after the agents learned that a woman could be profiting from prostitution alienation of one of his compatriots, by keeping half of the money collected for the sexual services provided by her.

Apparently, the person under investigation took advantage of the “economic and social vulnerability” of the victim, to whom she had supposedly offered a childcare position and which later turned out to be false. In reality, the job was to practice prostitution in a brothel.

The victim was subjected to “tight control” by the person under investigation, in which she was only allowed to leave the home by short periods of time and always under your authorizationforcing it to be available to customers “24 hours a day, every day a week.” He even told him that it was better to earn money and serve clients than to rest and sleep, according to the Police.





Agents from the Unit against Illegal Immigration Networks and Document Falsehood (UCRIF) of the Provincial Brigade of Immigration and Borders of Valencia, specialists in the detection of potential victims of trafficking in human beings for the purposes of sexual exploitation, took charge of the investigations. , and They carried out a control inspection at the home which functioned as a brothel where they located several women.

Due to these facts, the agents arrested the person under investigation as the alleged perpetrator of a crime related to prostitution. The arrested woman, with no police record, has been released after being heard in a statement and after being warned of the obligation to appear before the judicial authority when required to do so.