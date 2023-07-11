A woman was arrested this Tuesday in the municipality of Tudela de Duero (Valladolid, 8,636 inhabitants) in an anti-jihadist operation carried out by the Civil Guard. A large device has been deployed over the town early this Tuesday in an anti-terrorist operation that remains open and on which a summary order of secrecy weighs. Investigation sources affirm that the detainee had become radicalized in recent months after starting a relationship with a Muslim man who, according to these sources, had instructed her in radical Islam.

Agents of the Information Service of the Civil Guard and the Valladolid Command have participated in the operation, who have carried out several searches in homes in Tudela de Duero. The woman will appear on Thursday before the National Court, which has directed the intervention, accused of an alleged crime of terrorism for carrying out a process of self-indoctrination through social networks, legal sources have reported.

The operation left around 12:30 after arriving at 7:30. The woman’s house, a third floor, is located near one of the central squares of Tudela. A resident of the town affirms that when he tried to access his private home this morning, they asked him for his ID and that the peephole in his house, like that of many others in the vicinity of the detainee’s street, had been covered by the Civil guards.

The arrested, according to town sources, is the stepdaughter of a well-known resident of the place and had arrived in Tudela de Duero about a year ago. The woman lived in an apartment in the central crossing of San Isidro, where a huge device was deployed early in the morning to proceed with the arrest. Neighbors of Tudela explain that the now arrested woman had recently converted to Islam since she began to associate with a Muslim man whose whereabouts are unknown. The local mayor, Óscar Rodríguez, has affirmed to The North of Castile that he also did not know that this anti-jihadist operation was going to be launched this Tuesday, processed discreetly by the Civil Guard and its elite GAR unit.

The one in Valladolid has become the second operation against the spread of jihadism carried out in the last month. On June 20, the Civil Guard and the CNI arrested Oussama A., a 33-year-old unemployed Moroccan, accused of spreading from Lucena del Puerto (Huelva, 3,200 inhabitants), the jihadist ideology of the Islamic State (ISIS in its acronym in English) through the internet and at the local mosque, as reported by the armed institute on Tuesday. The arrested man, in addition to leading the prayers in the oratories to which he attended despite not being the official imam, had created “numerous accounts on social networks, participated in groups and channels [en internet]” through which he allegedly distributed the material produced by the propaganda apparatus of the terrorist organization.