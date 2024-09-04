An agent and a Civil Guard car. Civil Guard / EuropaPress

The Civil Guard has arrested a 28-year-old woman for the death of her mother in Venta de Baños (Palencia, 6,000 inhabitants) on Wednesday afternoon. The victim was 54 years old and was stabbed several times with a knife after an argument broke out in the family home they shared. The daughter ended her mother’s life in what is being investigated as a result of a possible psychotic outbreak of the murderer, who was undergoing psychiatric treatment. The emergency services dispatched to the central house in Venta de Baños were unable to revive the deceased, who suffered up to three stab wounds. The attacker is under arrest at the Palencia Hospital, where her physical and psychological state is being assessed.

The Government sub-delegation in Palencia has reported that the incident occurred at around eight o’clock on Wednesday evening. It all began with a verbal dispute between members of the same family, in the middle of their shared home, until the accused stabbed her mother three times with a knife, once in the back and twice in the chest. The action of the Civil Guard, who appeared at the home, led to the arrest of the suspect. Various medical personnel attended the agents, but they were unable to keep the mother of the alleged murderer alive. The first investigations into the case point to a possible psychotic outbreak of the person responsible for the death, as she was undergoing treatment for psychological problems. The relatives live in a house on Primero de Junio ​​street in Venta de Baños and the guards and ambulances attended there. The action of the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police of the Palencia Command was also necessary, as well as several ambulances from the health services. Shortly after the crime, several agents from the Citizen Security Unit (USECIC) of the Civil Guard were mobilized from nearby detachments “to prevent disturbances.”

The Government delegate in Palencia, Ángel Martín, has expressed his condolences for the death “due to domestic violence” and has stressed the possible mental illness of the arrested woman as the cause of the fatal attack. She remains in the Río Carrión Hospital in Palencia awaiting clarification of the investigation and resolution of the motives for the events. There she will undergo psychiatric examinations that will influence the judicial treatment of this death in the family setting. The mayor of Venta de Baños, José María López Acero, has communicated that the mother and daughter had been living in the town of Palencia for only a few months.