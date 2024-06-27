The Civil Guard has arrested a woman as the alleged perpetrator of sabotage at the Cepa 21 wineries (Castrillo de Duero, Valladolid) last February. During the early hours of February 19, a person entered some of the company’s warehouses and opened the company’s wine tanks. The economic losses amounted, according to the winemakers, to two million euros after the loss of 60,000 liters of production. The recordings revealed a silhouette covered by a type of raincoat, which moved freely through the area, although the authorities have not given any details about it or its possible motivations for committing the sabotage in this company in Ribera de Duero.

The Valladolid winery is located on what is known as the golden mile of Ribera del Duero wines, with enormous national and international prices for both its production and wine tourism, an upward trend in these large facilities. In that area you can visit several of the main wineries in Ribera. The vineyards and headquarters of Cepa 21 are located in the Valladolid town of Castrillo de Duero, where the person recorded by the security systems entered. The video shows how the floodgates of one of the three barrels open, with the wine pouring out onto the ground and even getting the now accused woman wet. Renowned red wines such as Horcajo, Malabrigo and Cepa 21 were stored inside them. Businessman Emilio Moro declared in February that the subject entered the room “with a fluidity as if he knew perfectly where he was, opened the key to five tanks and, thanks to God, there was only wine in three.” The deputy delegate of the Government in Valladolid, Jacinto Canales, has confirmed the arrest and has not ruled out more arrests while waiting for the arrested person to give a statement and may or may not give more details about what happened.

Winery sources described what happened as “robbery and not theft”, as there was no evidence that the intruder took anything with him. The room where the incident occurred was “full of tanks”, with even more litres than the 60,000 spilled, corresponding to “the highest ranges of Cepa 21”. The entity stressed that the alleged sabotage coincided “in the midst of expansion and sales growth”, especially due to the type of wines spoiled: the entire 2023 production of the Horcajo variety and the reserves of Cepa 21, the wine considered the “flagship” of the Valladolid group, one of the best known in Ribera de Duero, ended up down the drain or on the floor.

