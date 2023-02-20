At one in the morning on Thursday, February 16, a resident of the Madrid district of Ciudad Lineal picked up the phone to call the police. He did not stop listening to the inconsolable crying of a girl in the apartment next door, door to door. The girl had been crying non-stop for more than an hour and it was not the first time it had happened, she had already been listening to her cries for several nights in a row without anyone taking care of her. Upon her arrival at her home, in the area of ​​the Ascao metro stop, the National Police agents found the four-year-old minor alone. According to a police spokeswoman told this newspaper, her mother had abandoned her daughter in the middle of the night to go to work. The woman was arrested for abandoning minors while the girl was sheltered in a center for minors.

Upon arrival, the agents knocked on the door of the house from which the crying came, but no one answered. Later, they managed to communicate with the minor through the room of the adjoining home and, after identifying themselves as police officers, the girl agreed to open the door for them. Once inside, the agents verified that she was alone in a room.

The minor told them that she was alone and that she was very hungry because she had not eaten anything in hours, since noon, when they only gave her a piece of bread. The home, shared with more people who were not inside at that time, was in “unsanitary conditions, with mold on the walls and garbage on the floor”, while there was apparently “no food” in the kitchen.

After placing the minor under protection in a reception center, the agents found out that the mother is a 27-year-old Colombian woman in an irregular situation and who worked in a pub-disco in Usera-Villaverde. When located on the premises, the woman admitted to the agents that it was not the first time that she left her daughter alone during her workday, which runs from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

The agents arrested her as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of abandonment of minors and she is also charged with an administrative violation of the Immigration Law, being in Spain without papers. According to the police spokeswoman, the woman currently has a partner, but he is not the girl’s father, and she is also “in a state of pregnancy.” The woman was handed over to the police and has been released with charges.

Subscribe here to our new newsletter about Madrid