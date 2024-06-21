The Mossos d’Esquadra arrested a 62-year-old woman this Thursday for allegedly having killed her partner in an apartment in Alcarràs (Lleida), according to police sources.

According to the newspaper Segrethe Catalan police were alerted at around 6:14 p.m. that a 41-year-old man had supposedly attempted suicide: upon arriving at the home, paramedics from the Medical Emergency System (SEM) tried to revive him without success and after analyzing the body, the police officers Scientific Police detected signs of violence.

Hours later and in accordance with the efforts made by the Mossos, investigators detained the woman on suspicion of having killed her partner, while the Criminal Investigation Division (DIC) of Lleida has opened an investigation to clarify the facts.