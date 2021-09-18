COLPISA Saturday, 18 September 2021, 09:22

The Civil Guard has arrested a woman as the alleged perpetrator of the fire that occurred on July 31 and that affected a wooded area of ​​the San Juan reservoir, located in the Madrid town of San Martín de Valdeiglesias. He is charged with the alleged crime of forest fire for serious negligence.

At about 6:36 p.m., the Civil Guard Service Operative Center had knowledge of a fire at the mouth of the Cofio River, in the San Juan reservoir. The orographic situation of the place where the fire occurred, motivated the eviction of the people and the boats that were in the swamp. An hour and a quarter later, the Civil Traffic Guard proceeded to cut the M501 road, at kilometer point 47, evicting about 100 people from the urbanizations, Puente de San Juan, El Morro and Rochas de Navas del Rey .

At around 11:00 pm the firefighters and the forestry brigades managed to control the fire, maintaining means of reinforcement throughout the night to prevent the outbreaks from reproducing, proceeding to open the circulation and relocate the people.

After the total extinction of the fire, the Civil Guard agents carried out a visual inspection in the area where the fire started, in order to locate elements that would allow identifying the origin of the fire.

More than 30 demonstrations have been taken, and from the outset negligence was considered as the most likely cause of the crime, focusing the investigation on two women who were near the area of ​​the mouth of the Cofio River on the day the fire broke out. . Finally, the agents learned that one of them, apparently, set fire to a piece of paper, which caused the fire that ended up burning 49 hectares.

The detainee has been made available to the competent Judicial Authority. The investigation has been carried out by agents belonging to the Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA) of the Madrid Civil Guard Command.