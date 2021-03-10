As a result of a fire in the Krasnodar Territory, a woman and two children were killed. This was announced on Tuesday, March 9, by the press service of the regional Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia on the department’s page in the social network VKontakte.

A fire broke out in an apartment of a two-story residential building in the Severin farm in the Tbilisi region of the region. The area of ​​the fire, according to the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations, was 14 square meters. m, the site writes kp.ru… At the scene of the incident, the bodies of three people were found – a 29-year-old woman and two children born in 2012 and 2019.

In addition, another person was injured. A 26-year-old man was hospitalized with burns of varying severity, notes REGNUM…

On the fact of the fire, a criminal case was initiated on causing death by negligence to two or more persons, writes NSN… Investigators and forensic experts conduct an inspection of the scene, interview eyewitnesses. Fire and forensic examinations were ordered to establish the cause and focus of the fire, as well as the causes of death of women and children.

On March 9, it was reported that 43 fires were registered in the Khabarovsk Territory over the weekend. The fires killed five people, including two children.