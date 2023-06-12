The Kiosko Puskas, a small bar with a terrace at the entrance to Moralzarzal (Madrid), this Sunday became the improvised funeral home where Polina’s friends were arriving little by little. Some hugged each other for long minutes, others cried with their heads resting on their shoulders. Some had been with her the same day before the traffic accident that, at dawn, killed this 26-year-old woman and three adolescents: her 16-year-old sister, and two of her friends, 15 and 13.

Before the social networks, the newspapers or the televisions echoed, the news of the death of the four young women was already spreading from mobile to mobile in this small municipality of 12,000 inhabitants in the Sierra de Guadarrama, detailing the tragedy that has left shocked the people. “Polina died, Erika had an accident, Lila didn’t come home…”. The four, residents of the town, died early Sunday morning when the car in which they were returning from the festivities in the nearby town of Collado Villalba collided head-on with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle, a 30-year-old civil guard who was going to her work, was admitted to the Puerta de Hierro hospital with severe injuries, although her life is not in danger.

“We are all your friends,” the Puskas waitress said hours later, while serving bottles on the verge of tears. “The road, the usual fucking road,” protested the uncle of one of the minors. Polina, born in Bulgaria 26 years ago, was well known in Moralzarzal. She was one of the owners of Arya, a bar located on the ground floor of the bullring where many of her friends who are devastated this Sunday went. After working, closing the bar and cleaning, Polina went to Collado Villalba on Saturday night to look for her 16-year-old sister, a student at the Carmen Martín Gaite Institute. The concerts in the square had finished and two friends of the teenager, Erika and Lila, students of the Leonardo Da Vinci school, were with her. Her uncle explained that the initial plan was for them to return to town by bus, “but taking advantage of the car [de Polina y su hermana] They decided to come together.”

At 5:50 in the morning, at kilometer 38 of the M-608 in the direction of Moralzarzal, Polina lost control of the small Toyota Yaris in which the four were traveling and, after two or three swerves, invaded the opposite lane in a curve, according to the first investigations. At that time, in the direction of Collado Villalba, a 30-year-old woman was traveling, a civil guard by profession, who was heading to her workplace when she found the other car head-on. The Yaris was wrecked and all four girls died instantly. When the firefighters arrived, the young women had already died and it was impossible to revive them. One of the explanations for the tragic outcome has to do with the vehicles, according to sources from the Summa 112 emergency service: the four fatalities were traveling in a small, low-end vehicle with very flimsy sheet metal that was completely destroyed, while the injured woman He was traveling in a Suv-type van (with characteristics similar to those of an SUV).

Only a few hours after the accident, at kilometer 38 of the M-608 there was no trace of the accident. Just a few oil stains on the pavement and some sand thrown by the firefighters, but even the side guardrails were in good condition. The crash occurred in a curve, almost the only one on the route that joins the two towns, without visibility and slightly banked with a narrow shoulder.

Going out to party in Villalba is common for young people from Moralzarzal. The six kilometers that unite both municipalities are covered in nine minutes and only have two curves. It is a two-way road that connects several towns in the northwest such as Manzanares, Soto and Guadalix de la Sierra and is very popular with cyclists on weekends. Some residents, however, point out that it is a dangerous section that every so often gives a scare. Less than a year ago, another young man from Moralzarzal died on that same curve when he crashed into the guardrails. “Some times because of speed, other times because of cyclists and others because wild boars cross, but every so often there are troubles,” said the aunt of one of the deceased, who cursed the road.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The mayor of Moralzarzal, who has decreed three days of mourning, insisted that the M-608 is a “very dangerous” road, not only the curve at kilometer 38 where the accident occurred but the entire journey, because it has “a lot of density of traffic”. Some 20,000 vehicles pass through this road daily as it serves as a link for freight trucks between the A-6 and A-1 motorways. The mayor insisted on the need to “improve this complicated transit” of vehicles.

subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.