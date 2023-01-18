After wandering the streets of Pontiac, Michigan for nearly three days in sub-zero temperatures, a woman and two of her children were found dead last weekend.

Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel said at a news conference Monday: “This is a horrifying and heartbreaking tragedy.”

The mother, Monica Latrice Cannady, 35, and her children, Malik Milton, 3; and Kyle Milton, 9; They were found dead after 3 p.m. Sunday, Bouchard said at the news conference. He described them as naked and in the open.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the deaths could have been prevented. The family lived in an apartment and had been walking around their community since last Friday, Bouchard said.

Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter, who survived, fell asleep in the field with his mother and brothers, woke up, walked to a nearby residence and knocked on a door for help, Bouchard said.

“The daughter took off mom’s coat when she came to,” he said.

Bouchard described the field as one of multiple patches of land in the community where homes once stood and vehicles are abandoned. The mother did not show up to seek refuge, she stated at the press conference.

temperatures of 10 degrees below zero

Temperatures in Pontiac over the past weekend dipped to the low-mid 10s at night, with daytime temperatures hitting the 30s on Sunday.

“The woman, the mother, was having a mental health crisis. She believed that someone was trying to kill her and everyone was involved, including the police.”

At one point, Cannady took the family to a lake so he could drink the water, he said.

Bouchard, citing an autopsy, revealed that the cause of death was hypothermia. He said the manner of death was listed as accidental, but added his own asterisk: “I would say that the accidental slash is preventable,” Bouchard said.

The woman had been acting paranoid in recent days, Bouchard and her brother said. Bouchard explained that he believed someone was tracking her phone with a microchip and that he expressed distrust of authorities.

“The woman, the mother, was having a mental health crisis. She believed that someone was trying to kill her and everyone was involved, including the police,” Bouchard said.

He added that the children’s father was murdered in 2021. The Detroit Free Press reported that the murderer’s trial was held recently.

‘She is not my sister’

“I really want answers, because that’s not her,” Cannady’s brother, Andre Harsten, told NBC affiliate WDIV of Detroit. “She took care of the babies. That was her top priority.”

He said Cannady’s behavior quickly changed this month from normal to strange. He recently bought a new car, Harsten told the station, indicating that he was feeling fine. But more recently he turned down his mother’s suggestion to seek help, he said.

Because the sheriff’s office had been alerted to people walking the streets without proper winter gear, and because her family members urged her to seek help, Bouchard suggested that there were many points on his timeline where the intervention could have saved lives.

He claimed that the agents tried to contact the family but never saw them. The surviving girl later told authorities that her mother warned the children to run if they saw anyone approaching.

Bouchard said mental health providers and mental health emergency response teams (his office has two people who can respond to reports of disruptive people in crisis) need more funding from lawmakers in the Michigan state capital, as well as those in Washington, D.C.

Bouchard noted that alarming statistics on suicide, including by law enforcement, which may exceed line-of-duty deaths in the US, show that mental health problems are widespread and often unaddressed. address.

“We are seeing deaths every day as a result of the mental health crisis,” he said. “And it sure would be nice if Washington and Lansing would tune in.”

