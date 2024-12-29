A 56-year-old woman and a 55-year-old manhave been seriously injured this Sunday when he suffered an attack with a knife in the doorway and a home on 9 San Faustino Street, in the San Blas neighborhood, according to sources from Madrid Emergencies.

According to the regional television Telemadrid, The aggressor is the woman’s ex-boyfriend, who rang the doorbell and without saying a word, began to stab his victims.

Samur-Civil Protection health workers have treated the woman with two wounds in the neck and chest, while the man has suffered some injuries. ten stab wounds throughout the body, the most serious being those in the thorax and neck. He had to be intubated.

Both have been transferred in serious condition to the hospital, with an escort from the Madrid Municipal Police. The National Police has taken charge of the investigation.