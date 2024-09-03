A woman, her seven-year-old daughter, a cat and a turtle were rescued from a yacht drifting in the ocean

In the US, a yacht was carried away from the coast during a storm. How writes KTLA, its passengers spent nearly two days in the raging ocean before they were rescued.

On the night of Sunday, August 25, the Coast Guard in Honolulu received a radio signal asking for help from a vessel located about 1,500 kilometers from the shore. An airplane was sent to search for it.

The pilots managed to find the 14-metre yacht Albrok. It had lost control and was drifting in the ocean, with waves washing over the deck. On board were a 47-year-old woman, her seven-year-old daughter, a cat, a turtle and the body of a man.

Due to stormy conditions, the pilots were unable to help the passengers of the Albrok. The Coast Guard sent the naval ship William P. Lawrence to the yacht. The crew of the nearby Singapore tanker Seri Emperor also volunteered to help.

Related materials:

The next morning, the plane returned to the yacht. The pilots tried to contact the woman by radio, but the radio connection did not work. By five o’clock in the evening, the Seri Emperor arrived at the scene, but due to the continuing storm, it was impossible to remove the people from the yacht.

It was not until five o’clock Monday morning that the naval ship William P. Lawrence reached the Albrok. Despite the wind and high waves, the sailors managed to catch a small window of more moderate weather and send a boat to the yacht. The military rescued the woman, her daughter and pets and evacuated them to the ship. However, due to the storm, they were unable to bring the man’s body aboard the William P. Lawrence.

Two days later, all four landed safely in Honolulu. The yacht is still in the open sea.

Earlier it was reported that in Taiwan, a 58-year-old man fell asleep on an inflatable ring and spent 19 hours in the sea. He was taken to hospital, from where he was soon released home.