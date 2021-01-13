Five minors and a woman were hospitalized after being poisoned with carbon monoxide as a result of a fire in a residential building in the Karasuk district, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Novosibirsk region reports.

The fire was reported at 23:10 (19:10 Moscow time) on January 12. It is clarified that the veranda of a private house caught fire. Firefighters localized the fire within two minutes, and an hour later they extinguished it. The area of ​​the fire was ten square meters.

On website Department clarifies that the incident happened in the village of Mikhailovka. The fire damaged the roof and walls of the veranda.

The victims got out of the house through the window before the arrival of firefighters. As told TASS in the Karasuk Central Regional Hospital, they are in intensive care in a serious condition.

Earlier it was reported that an 11-year-old girl became a victim of a fire in an apartment in Primorye. It was noted that she hid in the kitchen. Another child managed to run out onto the balcony and call for help. According to preliminary data, the children lit a candle and left it unattended. The result was a fire.