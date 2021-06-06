The victim of an accident on the Samara-Volgograd highway was a woman and a 14-year-old teenager. This was announced on Sunday, June 6, by the press service of the department of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Volgograd Region.

It is clarified that as a result of the incident, two more children were injured – a 13-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy. Both victims were hospitalized in serious condition.

“Today at about 3 pm on the federal highway Samara – Volgograd near the village of Zeleny there was a traffic accident, as a result of which a 29-year-old woman and a 14-year-old teenager died, his 13-year-old sister and 9-year-old brother were seriously injured. On this fact, the Nikolaev interdistrict investigation department of the Investigative Department of the ICR in the region has organized a pre-investigation check “, – says the message published on website departments.

According to preliminary information, the deceased woman lost control of the car and made an exit from the side of the road, as a result of which the car overturned into a ditch.

At the moment, investigative work is underway at the scene of the incident, and as part of providing assistance and establishing the circumstances of the incident, forensic investigators of the regional department of the Investigative Committee were sent to the interdistrict investigation department.

