A man and a woman were killed with the so-called ‘coup de grace’ in the Francisco I. Madero neighborhood in Tlaquepaque.

The finding was confirmed by the Tlaquepaque Police Station on the morning of Monday, April 3, on Adolfo V. Huera avenue at the intersection with Lázaro Cárdenas road.

They added that the woman was found with two bullet wounds in the skull and the man one, At the same place.

It was unofficially reported that the bodies were located within a residenceOf the victims, only the age was mentioned; the 19-year-old woman and the 26-year-old subject.