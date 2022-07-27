UPI: 2-year-old found a bottle with a touching message on the beach

A two-year-old child was walking with his mother along the beach in the British city of Prestatin and found a bottle with a touching message inside. About it informs news agency UPI.

Beach goer Lauren Kutchman-Graham said a child noticed a bottle washed ashore by sea waves. The woman opened it and found a handwritten letter inside. It said: “Dad. We will continue to tell Olivia about you. Love Diddy and Jen.”

The Briton emphasized that this message was very significant for her. “Teddy was so excited that he found the treasure. I think this is a very sweet message. I also lost my father and often tell my son about him, so I think the senders had the same in mind, ”she said.

Kuchman-Graham hopes that the authors of the message will contact her. She noted that she threw the bottle back into the sea after she took some photos.

Earlier it was reported that activists who collected garbage in an American park found a message sent 27 years ago in a bottle and conveyed greetings to one of its authors from a deceased best friend. The bottle was found three kilometers from the place where it was once thrown into the sea.