A car carrying five people slid into the Belaya River in Adygea. Three of the passengers made it ashore on their own, and a search is underway for the woman and child. The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the republic reported this on Tuesday, November 14.

The incident was reported to the department on the night of November 14. As of 00:40 the car was found.

“A search is underway for two people: a woman born in 1989 and a child born in 2013,” the department’s Telegram channel clarifies.

16 people, four pieces of equipment and two watercraft were involved in search and rescue operations.

The search continues.

In early March, it was reported that a car with four people fell through the ice on Lake Baikal in the Irkutsk region. It was clarified that the driver and passengers managed to leave the cabin on their own; among the victims was a child born in 2018.