In the Tambov region, a 65-year-old woman and a nine-year-old girl were killed in a fire. This was announced on Saturday, December 26, press service Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region.

The incident took place in the village of Alekseevka, Morshansk district in the Tambov region.

“Upon the arrival of the first unit, a house fire was discovered throughout the entire area, followed by a collapse. According to operational information, at 08.50 on December 26, two bodies were found: a woman born in 1955 and, presumably, a child born in 2011, ”- follows from the message.

It is specified that rescuers and firefighters are working on the spot. They are looking for a 64-year-old man and a three-year-old boy who were left under the rubble after the roof collapsed.

“Work at the site of the fire continues. Three pieces of equipment and nine personnel work from the Ministry of Emergency Situations; in total, 21 people and eight pieces of equipment work at the site of the fire, ”the Ministry of Emergency Situations Directorate for the Tambov region commented.

The reasons for the fire are being clarified.

As the portal notes “Tambov life”, Investigators and criminologists of the regional Investigative Committee went to the scene of the tragedy. A criminal case was initiated into the death of people under part 3 of article 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Causing death by negligence”).

Psychologists are working with the parents of the deceased children.

On the same day, in the city of Krasnoufimsk in the Sverdlovsk region, in a fire in a barrack, one person died and two were injured.