Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with Ajman Police, arrested a gang consisting of five Asian people, including a woman, who used telephone fraud as a means to trap their victims and seize their savings and bank balances, and seized in their possession a number of mobile phones and the call cards that the gang used to loot the victims about By broadcasting deceptive messages to the victim stating that his bank cards have been frozen, then obtaining the card data and seizing his balance.

The Director of the Criminal Security Sector in Abu Dhabi Police, Brigadier Muhammad Suhail Al-Rashidi, confirmed that “the police are on the lookout for everyone who seeks to undermine the security of society and seize people’s money by fraudulent means, and will pursue members of these criminal gangs wherever they are in order to obtain the deterrent punishment they deserve according to the law. .

He thanked and appreciated the General Command of Ajman Police for its efforts and cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police, which contributed to the arrest of the gang, and to stop its evils and harm to people.

The Director of the Criminal Investigations and Investigations Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police, Brigadier General Imran Ahmed Al Mazrouei, warned community members against falling victim to these criminal gangs, and not disclosing bank account data and credit card numbers to anyone, pointing out that they are deluding victims that their accounts or cards have been blocked or frozen. Banking for the purpose of seizing their money, stressing not to respond to these deceptive communications, and not to divulge or share bank account information and personal data with anyone, and it must be kept strictly confidential.

He explained that banks do not require updating bank data over the phone, calling on bank customers not to be deceived by these fake communications and messages, and to go to the nearest bank branch and update the data only through customer service employees at the bank’s headquarters.

He stated that several reports were received from the victims stating that they were exposed to phone fraud, by accusing them by gang members that their bank accounts have been frozen or their bank cards banned, and they must update their data, as they request information about those accounts and credit cards, and they use this information to withdraw their balances. And steal them.

He called on the public not to respond to deceptive calls, and to promptly inform the police of any calls received by unknown persons asking them to update their bank data, by contacting the security service at the toll-free number (8002626) or by messages (sms2828), and in case of fraud they should contact the bank and inform the nearest center police.





