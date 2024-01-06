UPI: A 39-year-old woman from the United States almost threw away a $925.4 thousand lottery ticket.

Luck smiled on a resident of Macom County, Michigan. The 39-year-old woman said that every few weeks she buys tickets for various lotteries with her husband. Having once again stopped at a local store, she saw that the Fast Cash lottery jackpot was approaching one million dollars (90.9 million rubles), and decided to buy several tickets.

“When we arrived home, I looked at that same ticket and decided that it was definitely not a winner,” the American shared her memories.

The woman admitted that she wanted to just throw away the ticket, but at the last moment she decided to check it using a special application. “When the amount of $925,434 appeared on the screen, I initially thought there was something wrong with the scanner. I checked again and was simply shocked when everything was confirmed,” the woman said.

The winner added that she was going to spend the money on a new car and save the rest for retirement.

