A 36-year-old woman allegedly killed her baby in the Valencian town of Vilamarxant this Monday, according to sources close to the case. The alarm has gone off with the notice that a woman had fallen from the roof of a house located on Pobla de Vallbona street in the Valencian municipality, according to the Civil Guard. The first to go to the scene of the event have been agents of the Local Police, who have received notice from a neighbor that a woman was injured in the street.

Subsequently, the Civil Guard has taken over the investigation, has gone to the home and the agents have found a trail of blood from the family home to the storage room located on the roof, where they have found the lifeless baby, adds the armed institute .

Sources close to the investigation have informed the Efe agency that the baby had a stab wound to the neck, and that there are no active records of gender violence in relation to the family in the VioGén system.

A SAMU unit has been transferred to the scene, whose medical team has assisted the woman due to polytraumatism and, after stabilizing her, she has been evacuated to a hospital in Valencia, according to information from the Emergency Information and Coordination Center.

The event occurred around 10 in the morning when neither the baby’s father nor the couple’s other son were at home. The Llíria guard court has taken over the investigation of the event.

The mayor of the town, Xavier Jorge, has regretted the event and has decreed a day of mourning in the municipality. The official flags are at half mast.