The Eastern District Criminal Court rejected a marital infidelity lawsuit filed by a (Gulf) wife against her husband, for the lack of evidence proving the betrayal, after she submitted a report stating that her husband had been betrayed with the (Asian) domestic worker, after they were infected with the Corona virus without family members at home. .

In detail, the wife said before the Public Prosecution, that she had submitted a report stating her husband’s betrayal, according to data that prove this. After her husband was infected with the Coronavirus, she and her children and the domestic worker went to conduct a swab to confirm whether they were infected with the Coronavirus or not.

She added that the results of the swab were a surprise to her, as it was found that she and her children were not infected with the virus, while the domestic worker was infected, which raised suspicion in herself, stressing that it is strange that she is not infected with the virus even though she is with her husband all the time.

And the wife added that when she faced the husband, he denied the betrayal and did not admit it, which prompted her to file a lawsuit to take her right from him.

While the husband denied the accusation directed against him, saying that the worker was infected with the Corona virus immediately after my infection was not conclusive evidence of marital infidelity, because the nature of the virus is rapid in spreading and may be transmitted easily without touching people, indicating that the worker is in charge of cleaning and arranging the house and the virus may have been transmitted to her through cleaning His personal belongings without taking the necessary preventive measures, such as wearing masks or gloves, and other customary measures.

He pointed out that the suspicion prompted the wife to link illogical matters to each other and accuse him of them without having any evidence of them that might destroy their marriage and end it just because of facts that the wife weaves into her imagination and are not true.

The court rejected the lawsuit against a husband, as there was no evidence of it to prove his infidelity.





