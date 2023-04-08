The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases dismissed a case filed by a woman against her husband, in which she requested that he compel him to transfer traffic violations on her vehicle worth 63 thousand dirhams to his traffic file, noting that the plaintiff did not provide evidence that the violations that she is requesting to be transferred to the name of the defendant had committed. actually.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against her husband, in which she demanded that traffic violations, fines and points recorded on her be transferred to his traffic code, and that she be handed a clearance from all traffic and licensing departments in the emirates of the country, noting that the defendant (her husband) had stolen her car and committed Traffic violations, and she filed a criminal complaint against him, and attached a document to her claim, copies of violations statements and a copy of a criminal judgment.

For its part, the court indicated in the rationale for its ruling that, according to the decision of the Traffic and Traffic Law, the licensing authority must be notified of every transfer of ownership that comes to the motor vehicle within 14 days from both parties to the disposal, and the owner of the first license remains loaded with obligations arising from the use of the vehicle until the license is transferred to The other party, as the traffic control rules and procedures stipulate that the concerned authority notify the vehicle owner of the details of the violations recorded on the vehicle, and if it appears to him that there is a violation that he did not commit, he must alert the driver who committed the violation to review the concerned authority within a month from the date of notification to pay the fine Download traffic points.

The court indicated that the papers were devoid of evidence that the plaintiff had informed the competent authorities to conduct an investigation to identify the person who committed the violations required to be transferred in the name of the defendant. One thousand dirhams, and the plaintiff did not pay the value of the violations and fines, but rather demanded that they be transferred in the name of the defendant, and did not provide evidence that the violations required to be transferred in the name of the defendant had been committed by him. Violations and fines on the defendant’s traffic code according to the criminal judgment issued against the defendant.

The court ruled dismissing the case.