The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a man must pay his divorcee an amount of 492 thousand and 765 dirhams.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband, in which she demanded that he pay her an amount of 492 thousand and 765 dirhams and the legal interest of 12% from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, as well as obligating him to pay fees and expenses and in return for legal fees, indicating that they had a previous marital relationship. She reached a divorce, and during that period she lent the defendant by means of bank transfers from her account to his account in the same bank, the total of which amounted to the amount of the claim. Not translated, in addition to the identity of the defendant.

During the hearing of the case, the plaintiff appeared while the defendant did not appear, and in the same session, the court ruled that the plaintiff should be given the complementary oath, so I swore to her in the form of “I swear by God Almighty that I am asking the defendant for an amount of 492 thousand and 765 dirhams as a loan and advance, and that his debt is still occupied by me with the full amounts mentioned and he did not pay it or Part of it, and God is a witness to what I say.”

For its part, the court clarified in the rationale for its ruling that, according to the law of evidence, it is established that the supplementary oath is only a measure taken by the judge on his own in his desire to investigate the truth in order to complete incomplete evidence when the case is devoid of complete evidence, noting that it had seen the advisory expert report from The party of the plaintiff is what constitutes preliminary evidence, but it is not sufficient to form her belief, since that report does not explain the transaction that took place between the two parties to the litigation, and the court had decided to direct the complementary oath to the plaintiff, and she had taken the oath in accordance with the specific formula. Accordingly, the case has been upright before the court and the validity of the preoccupation with the responsibility has been proven. The defendant owes the amount of the claim in favor of the plaintiff, and the court ruled obligating the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 492 thousand and 765 dirhams, and obliging him to pay fees and expenses.