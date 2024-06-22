An Arab woman asked the Dubai Civil Court to oblige her ex-husband to transfer the ownership of two cars registered in her name to his possession, given that he deliberately destroyed them and committed traffic violations with them for the purpose of harassing her, in the context of personal disputes between them that ended in divorce.

The defendant rejected his ex-wife’s claim, and the lawsuit ended with reconciliation between the two parties.

In detail, an Arab woman filed a lawsuit in which she demanded that her ex-husband be obligated to transfer the ownership of two cars belonging to her in his name, and to pay the accumulated installments on one of the two vehicles that were deducted from her account, and any new unpaid installments during the lawsuit until the ownership is transferred, and to discharge her liability before the mortgage bank, and to oblige the plaintiff He is liable for fees, expenses, attorney’s fees, and legal interest from the date of the claim.

She said in her statement of claim that she had been married to the defendant since they were living in their country, then they moved to the Emirates and established an independent life, and each of them was productive, but he faltered in his work and accumulated debts, and he became wanted by the competent authorities in cases of checks and civil debts. And commercial.

After years of overcoming the crisis and his conditions improved, he decided to buy two cars, but in light of his bad history with banks, it was not easy for him to borrow, so he asked her to borrow for his benefit, and he put pressure on her as his wife, until she agreed to buy the two cars under bank loans, and the size of her salary helped her in that. Its position and credibility with banks.

The plaintiff added that they fell out over time, and continuing the marital relationship became impossible, so she resorted to the judiciary to request a divorce, and the court of first instance ruled for her to divorce her due to harm.

She indicated that the defendant deliberately, to spite her, stopped paying the monthly installment for the second car, which is estimated at about 2,900 dirhams, and the matter did not stop there, but rather to further harm it, he resorted to damaging the two cars and committing traffic violations with them, relying on the belief that if it stopped, She stopped paying, and decided to get them back, as they would be in bad condition and unusable, in addition to their records being full of violations, pointing out that she was unable to renew the actual car license that she possesses and uses as a result of her inability to pay the accumulated violations on the two cars in his possession, which are also registered in his name. .

The plaintiff presented support for her claim, which was a folder of documents that included a copy of the marriage contract, copies of the ownership certificate for the two cars, the bank loan contract with the value of the monthly payments, and the ruling issued to divorce her due to harm.

For his part, a legal agent for the defendant submitted a responsive legal memorandum that included a statement of cross-claim, in which he requested that her claim be dismissed for lack of eligibility, validity and validity, and to oblige her, in accordance with an agreement concluded between them during the past year, to make an agency for the two cars that would allow him to dispose of them as he wished, and to transfer ownership of two numbers. They telephoned him and charged her with the fees and attorney fees.

The court ruled to assign an expert in the case to examine the papers, but the two parties decided that there were efforts to reach a settlement, and they asked for a deadline to complete it, so the court decided to postpone it until they reached an amicable solution.

She explained in the merits of her case that the two parties presented a settlement agreement between them in the lawsuit, and requested that it be attached and make it have the force of an executive document, which is consistent with Article 81 of the Civil Procedure Code, which stipulates that “the parties may request the court, in whatever state the lawsuit is in, to prove What they agreed upon in the minutes of the session, in a manner that does not conflict with the legislation in force or the system and public morals in the state, and the minutes and the agreement attached to it in both cases shall have the force of an executive document,” which is what the court ruled, with the two parties obligated equally to pay the expenses.