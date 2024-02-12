The Al Ain Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the court of first instance that ruled to reject the lawsuit of a woman who accused a man of stealing her bank check book while inspecting her car for sale, and using it against her. The court indicated that the appellant did not provide any acceptable evidence, especially since the incident of seizing the checks represents a criminal offense that does not It can only be proven by issuing a final criminal judgment of conviction.

In detail, a woman filed a lawsuit against a man in which she demanded that he be obligated to return 10 checks to her, obligate him to pay her compensation for material and moral damages in the amount of 200 thousand dirhams, hear prosecution witnesses, and obligate him to pay fees and expenses and attorney fees, noting that she knew the defendant. She participated in a commercial transaction with him and paid all her dues, after which all financial transactions between them ceased. However, while she was offering her private car for sale, he contacted her and inspected the car, and her checkbook bearing her signatures was present inside the car. The day after the inspection, she discovered that the checkbook had disappeared from the car. When she asked the defendant about the topic, he began to evade and did not provide any clear and frank answers.

The plaintiff indicated that she informed the bank, which in turn stopped dealing with the 10 checks, and based on the bank’s recommendation, she filed a report with the police station, and also closed her bank account. However, she was surprised that the defendant filed a report related to one of the ten checks after he filled out his data with a later due date than that. The date on which she submitted a report of the loss of the checks, and the defendant reported in the police investigation that he had other checks, while the defendant submitted a reply memorandum that included a counterclaim in which he sought a ruling for compensation for the malicious claim, in addition to the defendant’s counterclaim for 20 thousand dirhams, the value of the check.

The court of first instance issued a ruling rejecting the case and obligating the plaintiff to pay the expenses. It based its ruling on the plaintiff’s reluctance to prove the validity of her claims that the defendant stole her checkbook. The court also concluded that the counterclaim was not accepted for non-payment of the legal fees on his behalf.

This ruling was not accepted by the plaintiff, so she appealed it, blaming the appealed ruling for violating the right of the defense, failing in justification, and corruption in reasoning, noting that the court of first instance violated her right to defense when it refused the request to hear witnesses. The plaintiff sought a ruling to accept her appeal in form, and in the matter is to cancel the ruling. The appellant and the court reiterated its previous requests.

In the merits of its ruling, the court explained that the court of first instance had dealt with the subject of the dispute in a comprehensive and precise manner, and no documents appeared to it proving the veracity of the appellant’s allegations regarding the appellant’s seizure of her checks, the subject of the present case, and it did not provide any acceptable evidence of that, which is what this court shares and adopts. Totally and in detail, noting that the actions taken by the appellant – such as informing the bank or the police about the loss of her checks and closing the bank account – are not sufficient for her to prove that the appellant’s theft and seizure of the aforementioned checks has been proven. The court affirmed that the incident of seizing the checks constitutes a criminal offense that cannot be proven exclusively except through a criminal report of the theft and the opening of investigations and criminal investigations that end with the issuance of a final criminal judgment convicting. In this regard, what the appellant requests to refer the appeal for investigation and hear her witnesses is not sufficient in this regard, since the crime Theft cannot be proven through witness testimony. Rather, it is necessary to follow the exclusive method prescribed by law to verify crimes. The court ruled to accept the appeal in form, reject it on the merits, uphold the appealed ruling, and obligate the appellant to pay the fees and expenses of the appeal.