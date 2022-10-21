A woman accused a man of seizing 542,000 dirhams, which she handed over to him in cash due to the friendship relationship that binds them.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against a man, demanding that he pay her an amount of 542,000 dirhams, explaining that she has had an acquaintance relationship with the defendant for a long time. As a result, he must return the amount as soon as possible, but he did not commit to paying, and I attached a document to her claim, photos of messages via WhatsApp, and a bank account statement.

The court stated in the merits of the ruling that by looking at the WhatsApp messages, it was found that what was contained in them did not prove the reality of the transaction that took place between the two parties to the litigation, and that there was no express acknowledgment by the defendant that he had received the sum of 542,000 dirhams, the subject of the lawsuit, in cash from the plaintiff, or The plaintiff’s entitlement to that amount, or the amount he owes for the plaintiff’s interest.

She indicated that what was stated in the plaintiff’s account statement, stating that an amount of 542 thousand dirhams had been withdrawn from her account in cash, the lawsuit papers were devoid of evidence that she had handed over that amount to the defendant, and her statements in this regard were sent without a bond or evidence, and in order that the lawsuit lacked Evidence that proves its validity, and is based on no basis from reality and law, and it has ruled to reject the case.