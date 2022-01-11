- A woman accused her husband’s young (Arab) friend of deceiving her and putting an alcoholic drink in orange juice for her, while she was in a hotel in Fujairah with her husband, which led to her feeling dizzy and losing the ability to resist. Investigations The Public Prosecution decided to refer the case to the Dibba Al-Fujairah Criminal Court, which acquitted the accused of the accused. In detail, a woman submitted a report stating that she was in a hotel in Fujairah with her husband, and the husband’s friend was staying alone in the hotel, and one night he neglected her by agreement with her husband and put an alcoholic drink for her in orange juice, without knowing what led to her feeling dizzy and almost unconscious, and assaulted her. Forced under the influence of alcohol. While the accused young man in the minutes of inference and investigations of the Public Prosecution denied the accusation attributed to him, referring to the victim claiming against him unjustly, seeking his innocence of the accusation against him, and the husband denied the accusation and confirmed that it was malicious due to the existence of marital disputes, and the case was referred to the Dibba Al-Fujairah Criminal Court for trial the guy. The accused’s attorney, the legal advisor, Lawyer Fatima Al Ali, presented before the court panel pleas asking for the innocence of her client because the case papers were devoid of any material evidence against him. . She pointed out that there was no material and moral element of the crime against the accused for committing the crime of indecent assault, and that the criminal intent in the crime of indecent assault was not found in her client at all, as he had been living in a separate room in it since his stay in the hotel and that the husband was living with the complainant in the same room and does not imagine reason and logic What the complainant claimed that the accused Bmqaththa coercion. She pleaded with malicious accusation and fabrication by the victim, as there was a dispute between her and her husband, which confirms her contradictory and conflicting statements, which cannot be believed in any way because they violate reason and logic. The same, as she stated in her statements in the minutes of evidence-gathering that she does not drink alcoholic beverages, and the fact that a previous ruling was issued against her in another case for drinking alcohol and performing immoral acts. Al Ali also argued that the forensic laboratory result report issued by the concerned authorities for the accused was free of any narcotics, psychotropic or alcoholic substances, in addition to the absence of the forensic report from any evidence against the accused. Fake it for the charge. She requested, in precaution, to refer the case for investigation and summon the complainant and the husband and confront them with the young man to indicate that he had not done anything towards the complainant and that he was living in a separate room in the hotel and had a friendly relationship with the complainant’s husband. After completing all the pleadings and reviewing the forensic laboratory report and the forensic report, the Dibba Al-Fujairah Criminal Court acquitted a young man of the accused accused.
