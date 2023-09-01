The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance, which ruled that a case in which a woman claimed to lend a man 70 thousand dirhams was rejected.

The court indicated that “what was stated in the documents does not prove the fact of the loan,” and that “the plaintiff’s statements were sent without support or evidence.”

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against a man, in which she demanded that he oblige him to pay her an amount of 70 thousand dirhams, and obligate him to fees and expenses, noting that the defendant borrowed from her the amount of the claim, after she took a bank loan and handed it over to him, so he handed it over to a contractor.

When she demanded that he return it to her, he refused without justification or legal justification.

A document was attached to her claim, a copy of the declaration signed by the defendant, while the defendant submitted an answer memorandum that included his denial of the lawsuit, and demanded that it be rejected for lack of validity and proof, and as a precaution before deciding on the merits of the lawsuit by directing the decisive oath to him to swear that he does not owe the appellant an amount of 70 thousand dirhams, and a court ruled The first instance shall reject the case as it is, and oblige the appellant to pay fees and expenses.

The judgment did not satisfy the plaintiff, so she appealed against it and complained about the wrong judgment in applying the law, violating the established papers, and neglecting the documents submitted, which are the account statement and the receipt voucher issued by the contractor.

For its part, the Court of Appeal indicated that what was proven to the court by examining the case papers was that it was free of what was evident from it that the appellant received an amount of 70,000 dirhams from the appellant, according to the latter’s claim.

She added that her statements regarding the loan incident and the fact that she handed over the amount to the appellant were merely sent statements, without support or evidence. The appellant denied the loan incident, and denied receiving the amount subject of the claim, indicating that the court of first instance had decided on the litigation, and that what was stated in the documents does not prove the loan incident as the basis for the repercussions, nor the fact that the appellant handed over the amount to the appellant.

The court decided to accept the appeal in form, and in the matter by rejecting it and upholding the appealed judgment, and obliging the appellant to pay fees and expenses.