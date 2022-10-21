A woman accused a man of seizing 542,000 dirhams, which she said had handed them over to him in cash at his request and by virtue of the relationship she had with him.

The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims ruled to reject the suit because the papers were devoid of any evidence of the validity of the plaintiff’s allegations.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against a man, demanding that he pay her an amount of 542,000 dirhams and the legal interest at 12% from the date of the claim until full payment, and obligating him to pay the fees and expenses of the lawsuit and in return for attorneys’ fees, noting that she has an acquaintance relationship with the defendant that extended for a period of time. For a long time, their relationship was consolidated and she became confident in the defendant, and that, by virtue of the relationship she had with the latter, she lent him the amount of the claim based on his request to pay the financial obligations incurred by him, according to his claim, and that he committed to return the amount to her at the earliest possible opportunity, and he did not return the amount and demanded it, and he paid it, except that he He did not respond, and I attached a support for her claim, photos, messages via social media, WhatsApp, and a bank account statement.

While the defendant submitted a reply memorandum, which included his denial of what was stated in the statement of claim and that the plaintiff did not provide any evidence for the validity of her claim, and that he denies the photocopies of the e-mails and argues that he is not related to them and requests that the plaintiff submit its original to take action to appeal against it in the event that it does not conform to the original and, at the end of it, requested the judgment By rejecting the case for lack of validity and substantiation, obligating the plaintiff to pay the fees and expenses of the lawsuit and the attorney’s fees. The plaintiff also submitted a commentary memorandum, at the conclusion of which it echoed her previous requests and added to it a request to assign an expert in the field of information and communications technology to view the e-mails to prove their issuance from the plaintiff to the defendant and prove their validity.

For its part, the court made it clear in the merits of its ruling that according to the Civil Transactions Law (the creditor must prove his right and the debtor has to deny it), noting that the plaintiff had claimed that she had handed over to the defendant an amount of 542,000 dirhams at his request to pay the financial obligations incurred by him, according to his claim, and that the latter He promised her to refund the amount as soon as possible, but he did not refund the amount despite the plaintiff’s claim, and it was the plaintiff who bears the burden of proving her claim, and you submitted pictures of messages via social media and WhatsApp to prove her claim that it took place between her and the defendant, and other than that, she did not provide any evidence. other.

The court explained that by reviewing these letters, it was found that what was stated in them did not prove the reality of the transaction that took place between the two parties to the litigation, and there was no express acknowledgment by the defendant that he had received the sum of 542 thousand dirhams, the subject of the lawsuit, in cash from the plaintiff, or the plaintiff’s eligibility for that amount or allocating that amount She owed him in favor of the plaintiff, and pointed out that what was stated in the plaintiff’s account statement that she had withdrawn the amount of 542 thousand dirhams from her account in cash, the lawsuit papers were empty of evidence that she had handed over that amount to the plaintiff and her statements in this regard were sent without a bond or evidence, and in order for that The lawsuit lacked evidence to prove its validity and was based on no basis from reality and the law, and the court ruled to reject the lawsuit and obligate the plaintiff to pay the lawsuit fees and expenses.