The Abu Dhabi Family Court and Civil and Administrative Claims rejected a woman’s lawsuit that demanded that a man pay her 306,000 dirhams, in addition to 50,000 dirhams in compensation for moral and moral damages she sustained after he falsely promised her to marry, and obtained 306,000 dirhams from her.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against a man, demanding that he pay her 246 thousand dirhams, in addition to the interest imposed on this amount from the bank, amounting to 60,000 dirhams, with an obligation to pay her compensation for moral and moral damages in the amount of 50 thousand dirhams. , indicating that she had had a friendly relationship with the defendant since 2018 and promised her to marry, and as a result she lent him sums of money intermittently over a period of 20 months, with bank interest amounting to 306 thousand dirhams.

The plaintiff indicated that the amount of the claim included the amount of 39,222 dirhams that she lent to the defendant, and she sent 81,450 dirhams through transfers to his son and his friends, and 36,200 dirhams resulting from his use of her bank card, in addition to the amount of 90,000 dirhams she handed to him in cash, pointing out that These amounts were borrowed from the bank, and resulted in interest amounting to 60 thousand dirhams.

The woman confirmed that she had learned that the defendant’s promise to her to marry was a lie, which prompted her to file a report at the police station for the crime of illegally seizing her money, and then filed the present case, and attached as a support for her claim, photographs from the police station’s record of the evidence of the defendant’s statements in The report submitted by her, the plaintiff’s account statement in a bank, and a statement of the plaintiff’s personal finances and profits.

In the ruling, the court stated that the court established that it had previously decided in the same case by rejecting it, and the ruling was appealed by the plaintiff, and the ruling was issued that the civil department had no jurisdiction and referred the papers to the Personal Status Court, and the Personal Status Court also ruled that it lacked jurisdiction, and therefore this cannot The court has to decide on the subject matter of the case again, which must not be accepted, and it has decided not to accept the case.



