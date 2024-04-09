The woman accused of cutting off the penis of her partner in 2021, who was also her boss, in a bar in Sant Andreu de la Barca (Barcelona), has acknowledged the facts and has accepted a seven-year prison sentence for a crime of aggravated injuries. The trial, held this Tuesday in the Barcelona Court, was carried out after an agreement of accusations and defenses for these seven years in prison, although he has five remaining, after spending two in provisional prison. In addition, the accused must pay compensation of 250,000 euros to the victim for the physical and psychological consequences.

With the help of a Bengali interpreter, the woman told the court that they had a relationship with the victim for years, and she also worked in one of the two bars that the man had in the municipality. To settle the agreement between accusations and defense, the woman had to admit the crime before the court, but at first she denied it. The resident of the Sant Andreu de la Barca neighborhood, originally from Bangladesh, declared in the first instance that she had been the victim of sexual assault. The magistrate, after agreeing to a pause so that her lawyer could speak with her, returned and admitted the assault.

On May 31, 2021, the man went to the bar where she worked to help her close, and pretending that he was going to perform fellatio, cut off his penis with a kitchen knife. For his part, he has stated that the woman insisted that they have sex, since at first he told her that he didn't want to because he was tired: “He put me on the couch, he closed my eyes with a cloth because he said he was ashamed. “She had brought a knife and it was kept somewhere I couldn't see.” He said that at first the woman did not let her leave the premises and to record it she turned on the security cameras that she had turned off to avoid recording the act. When she managed to leave, she tried to get to the hospital, but she couldn't walk any further and had to call the emergency room. An ambulance from the Medical Emergency System (SEM) traveled to the bar and finally transported the injured man to the Bellvitge Hospital.

Despite the agreement and the confession, the accused has used the last speaking turn in the trial to ask the judges to let her live “a normal and ordinary life”, without returning to prison, with the promise to respect the law. and apologize to the victim.

