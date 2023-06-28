A wolf swimming across the Po, in the stretch of river between the Piacenza and Cremona areas: the video, which was made by a fisherman and has been making the rounds on the web in recent days, shows the animal swimming upstream in the area of Isola Serafini (in the province of Piacenza). Then, having noticed the presence of the man, he quickly moves away and reaches the shore: “Roe deers, wild boars and wolves usually swim across the Po, but what is exceptional is the fact that they managed to film it – comments Davide Persico, mayor of San Daniele Po (in the Cremona area) and professor of paleobiology and naturalistic museology at the University of Parma – Unfortunately, the video shows how the boatman got too close to the animal, stressing it, alarming it and therefore putting it in danger. The wolf disdains being close to humans, but in this case the stress derives precisely from the fact that, swimming slowly, it could not avoid it”. Just in these days two other wolf specimens have also been photographed in San Colombano al Lambro: “The advice is to always admire these animals with due precautions, that is, from a distance and without the sensationalist search for some useless likes – continues Persico – From in addition to approaching, also avoid the precise location of the encounters, because the biggest problem, currently, for the conservation of the wolf is precisely poaching, which makes use of similar indications”. (edited by Lucia Landoni)



01:16