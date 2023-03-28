with videoThe cabinet stands firm: more research is needed before wolves can be shot as a protected species. And so Minister Piet Adema (Agriculture) waits. He is not afraid of attacking people. “Wolves are fairly shy animals, so I don’t see that happening in the short term.”



Laila Moussaoui



Mar 28 2023

Ranchers and provinces are not allowed to chase or shoot wolves because of their protected status. And that is an issue, as became apparent during Question Time in the House of Representatives. BBB leader Caroline van der Plas sees how wolves bite defenseless sheep to death and wants the cabinet to do more to tackle ‘problem wolves’. “I think it’s weak,” says Van der Plas. According to her, provinces are “screaming” for help.

But the cabinet is standing firm: an investigation by the Council for Animal Affairs (RvD) is imminent. And that is what Minister Adema wants to wait for first. In the meantime, there is a subsidy to purchase wolf-resistant fences, even if they appear not keep all the wolves out.

Adema: “The wolf is welcome everywhere in Europe because of its protected status. We have also asked the RvD to investigate what society wants with this. That is not nothing and we stick to that logical order.”

Waiting

Nevertheless, the minister says he really sees the suffering of livestock farmers. He says he is in good contact with the provinces and that every incident is investigated to find out exactly what happened.

But Van der Plas thinks that attitude is much too hesitant. She wonders aloud whether the minister will only take action if the first human is attacked by a wolf: “Are we going to have a broad dialogue or are we going to protect people?”

Minister Adema goes too far to suggest that humans can be targets: “Wolves are fairly shy animals, so I don’t see that happening in the short term.”

GroenLinks Member of Parliament Laura Bromet thinks it is good that the wolf is back in a country where he has always been. She can imagine the suffering of farmers who suddenly find their sheep, which they have always taken good care of, dead. But she doesn't think crocodile tears are justified, Bromet also says: "Every year 665,000 sheep are slaughtered for export."

A wolf on the Veluwe, captured by nature photographer Otto Jelsma. The hobby photographer came across a rare pack of five wolves during a walk on the Veluwe. Wolves hardly ever show themselves in groups in the Netherlands. © ANP / ANP

