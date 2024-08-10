Mrs Lourdes Aparecida Astolfo, 60, was in the yard in front of her house in Vinhedo (Brazil), on her way to the car for a family lunch when she heard a very loud noise. She thought it was a truck having serious problems getting up the hill. But no. The noise came from above. “I looked up at the sky and saw the plane. It was plummeting, spinning.” This is how she describes a scene early Saturday morning that other witnesses recorded with their cell phones, which was posted on social media and was soon broadcast on international news. A Voepass airline plane with 62 people on board (58 passengers, the pilot, the co-pilot and two flight attendants) crashed on Friday three houses away from Astolfo’s. No one survived the brutal impact in the most serious air disaster in Brazil in 15 years, since an Air France flight disappeared in the Atlantic with 228 people.

Voepass has revised the number of victims back to the initial 62. At least half of the bodies have already been recovered from the fuselage of the plane, which fell into the garden of a house surrounded by other houses in a gated community, a typical occurrence in the wealthiest neighbourhoods in Brazil. Fortunately, there were no deaths on the ground, only damage to a roof. The main preliminary hypothesis of the investigators is that ice formed on the fuselage and the pilot lost control of the aircraft. Investigators hope to elucidate what caused the catastrophe thanks to the black box and the remains of the fuselage.

Voepass flight 2283, which took off from Cascavel (Paraná) and was heading to Guarulhos International Airport in the metropolitan area of ​​São Paulo, went straight down. The trip was uneventful until 13:20 local time. At 13:21 it stopped responding to the control tower, but the pilot did not send any SOS or warning about the weather conditions. At 13:22 the twin-engine plane lost contact with radar. In one minute, it dropped almost 4,000 meters in altitude.

Faced with the terrifying scene of seeing a plane crash in front of her house, Astolfo grabbed the dog and took refuge with her daughter in the back of her house. “The whole house shook,” she says, sobbing, still shaken. Among the 76,000 inhabitants of Vinhedo, located 70 kilometers from São Paulo, many witnessed, in panic and helplessness, how the aircraft crashed. It looked like a paper airplane. But the noise was deafening. Then, the explosion of the impact and a huge column of black smoke rising into the clear sky.

Personnel working at the site of an aircraft crash in Vinhedo, Brazil. Carla Carniel (REUTERS)

Feeling safe now, Mrs Astolfo sent her son to inspect the point of impact while she took out her mobile phone: “I recorded the cloud of smoke on video to send to my husband,” she says, before adding that the firefighters and police soon appeared with their sirens.

It was Friday afternoon, and the barbershop of 47-year-old Edson Marterelli was packed. “We heard the noise and went out, out of curiosity, to see what it was.” He witnessed a scene that, as he passes the razor over the back of a customer’s neck, he says he would rather never have seen in his life. “The plane was falling straight down, and it looked much bigger than in this video,” he explains, showing on his phone images that a colleague recorded from the sidewalk in front of the barbershop.

It is a commercial street with a cafe, a stationery store, a couple of bars, a jewelry store, an optician, and the Pentecostal Church Rescatar Naciones and another evangelical temple. At one end of the street, next to the clinic, there is a school where there were 92 children at the time of the disaster. Many people are horrified to imagine the magnitude of the tragedy if the plane had hit the school. It did so about a kilometer away, on the other side of the hill.

As the shopping street in front of the barbershop was filled with curious onlookers shocked by what they had just witnessed, the fire brigade sent the first seven teams to inspect the scene of horror. The federal government and that of São Paulo declared three days of mourning.

The residents of Vinhedo, and the rest of the region, are very used to planes flying over them because they live halfway between the two main airports in the State of São Paulo, Viracopos and Guarulhos. “I often show my grandson the planes, how they ascend, how they descend, because it is something he loves,” says witness Astolfo.

Relatives of victims of a plane crash in Vinhedo visit the Oscar Freire Institute in Sao Paulo. Carla Carniel (REUTERS)

This morning, the gates of the residential complex where the plane crashed were abuzz with journalists. Only residents, rescue teams, police patrols, forensic vehicles and fire trucks were allowed in and out. Firefighter Christian Consoline explained during a break that “the plane crashed right next to the barbecue.” The couple who live in the house and their housekeeper were unharmed after watching the accident in shock.

Authorities have asked the families of the 62 victims, whose remains will be taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in São Paulo, for biological samples to begin identification work. “It will have to be through DNA because the clothing, the body marks they had or the tattoos in this case are of no use” given the state of the remains, firefighter lieutenant Olivia Perrone explained to the press outside the housing estate.

The lieutenant explained that the bodies of most of the victims are trapped in the fuselage, so investigators are recovering the remains in coordination with the experts who are ensuring that the fragments of the aircraft are preserved in order to analyse the causes of the tragedy. “It is a surprise that it fell in a garden and only damaged a roof,” stressed the firefighter, who thanked the residents of the residential area for opening the doors of their homes to the members of the various corps involved.

After the brutal crash, with his nerves still on edge, and seeing that the plane had crashed close, but not too close, the hairdresser called his son and his wife to confirm that they were okay, like him. They were. Many of his neighbors did the same. Several Voepass flight attendants also wanted to quickly reassure their families and friends. They wrote messages on Instagram to confirm that they were alive, and not on board flight 2283.

