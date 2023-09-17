He heard a roar and then saw the dramatic scene: the story of a witness after the crash of the Freccia Tricolore in Turin

Mauro Lo Duca lives in Turin and witnessed the dramatic scene after the crash of the Tricolor Arrow. The vehicle caught fire and the flames hit a car with an entire family on board: mum, dad and two children.

The car lifted, overturned and caught fire. The two parents managed to get out of the vehicle and save their 12-year-old son. Then they tried, desperately, to help their own 5 year old girl, without succeeding. The minor is died in the flames.

Mauro lives right in the area where the drama took place. He heard a loud bang, went out into the street and saw the disaster. The parents were outside the car, desperate. They had burns on their bodies, they had saved their 12-year-old son, but they were unable to do anything to save their 5-year-old girl due to the flames. Help had not yet arrived, the witness and other people approached, but were unable to help them. The words he released to Courier:

The car caught fire, we couldn’t do anything. There were firefighters from inside the airport who were throwing alternate water. They threw and didn’t throw, I don’t understand why they stopped. These things shouldn’t happen. For fun, for games, where there are houses this must not happen. We don’t live here attached. I always think that if a plane breaks the left engine, it will come at us. I heard a big bang, my house vibrated. It’s not nice, there’s always fear here with these planes passing by every day.

The captain of the Freccia Tricolore, Oscar Del Dò, lost altitude. Perhaps due to the impact with a bird or a flock of birds. He is thrown by parachute, but the vehicle crashed to the ground and caught fire. The flames hit a car that was passing on a road that borders the airport. On board were mum, dad and two children. The parents and their 12-year-old son suffered second-degree burns, but were saved. For the 5-year-old girl, however, there was nothing that could be done. She is died in the flames.