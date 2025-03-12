The neighbors were the ones who alerted emergency services to realize that this individual did not move



Updated at 6:00 p.m.





A 51 -year -old roof dies from a cardiorespitor arrest that was inside a clothing container in which he slept, they report from Madrid emergencies.

Firefighters from the Madrid City Council and SAMUR-CIVIL PROTECTION have come to the Prosperity Square Around 13.30 on Wednesday after being alerted by neighbors who said they see an individual inside this container but did not move.

The door of the same was open so the Firefighters have proceeded to take out the body of this man, who was in cardiorespiratory arrest.

The Samur-PC toilets have performed RCP maneuvers for more than half an hour, although they have not finally managed to revive it. The National Police has taken charge of the investigation of what happened.