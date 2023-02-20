A blood sample to choose the targeted cure for cancer. It is estimated that every year, in Italy, there are over 8,000 patients with lung cancer who are candidates for undergoing a liquid biopsy to identify the most effective therapy. But the number of people affected by a neoplasm who will be able to benefit from the method is destined to increase exponentially in the not too distant future. The research, in fact, opens up “revolutionary perspectives” in the use of liquid biopsy which are summarized in a book – ‘Liquid Biopsy. New Challenges in the Era of Immunotherapy and Precision Oncology’, by Antonio Russo, Ettore Capoluongo, Antonio Galvano, Antonio Giordano. Edizioni Elsevier – presented today in a press conference in the Chamber.

The blood test, in fact, allows continuous monitoring of the evolution of the neoplasm in real time, like in a video. Instead, the traditional biopsy, i.e. on tumor tissue, is only able to take a snapshot of the tumor at the time of diagnosis. And while it doesn’t yet represent clinical practice, the challenge is to diagnose cancer early with a blood draw.

“Twenty years ago, in 2003, there were fewer than 50 publications containing the term ‘liquid biopsy’ in oncology, today there are more than 10 thousand – explains Antonio Russo, president of the College of University Medical Oncologists (Comu). The ‘Liquid Biopsy’, he continues, “is the demonstration of the excellence achieved in this field all over the world by Italian researchers and of the central role of Sicily, in particular of the University of Palermo”.To date, the applications of liquid biopsy have been validated in clinical practice concern advanced stage non-small cell lung cancer, for the evaluation of the mutational status of the Egfr gene.

“The liquid biopsy has undoubted advantages over the traditional approach consisting of the analysis of tumor tissue – says Antonio Giordano, director of the Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Medicine of Temple University in Philadelphia (USA) and professor of Anatomy and Pathological Histology at the ‘University of Siena – It is minimally invasive, low-cost, has very rapid reporting times and is practically free of complications, because it can be performed with a simple blood sample.Furthermore, it is characterized by a high level of acceptance by of patients and can be repeated without problems, by performing serial sampling to highlight in real time the onset of resistance to therapy and, if necessary, modify the treatment”.

“Instead – continues Giordano – there are few patients who decide to undergo a second examination on tissue, also because the general clinical conditions often do not allow it. Furthermore, the material taken through the biopsy on the tissue, especially with the needle aspiration, does not it is always representative of the whole neoplasm. This is not the case for the liquid biopsy which, by evaluating the tumor DNA released into the circulation, overcomes the problem of the heterogeneity of the tumor tissues”. Furthermore, this methodology “definitively establishes the importance of multidisciplinarity”, highlights Saverio Cinieri, national president of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom). While Adriana Bonifacino, president of the IncontraDonna Foundation, underlines how it is “essential that patients are increasingly involved in trials, including those on liquid biopsy” .

“The volume ‘Liquid Biopsy’ – concludes Russo – is characterized by the particular attention paid to the didactic aspects and includes the so-called ‘expert opinions’, written by internationally renowned experts. Our group of researchers from the University of Palermo conducts experiments on liquid biopsy since the early 2000s and is at the forefront of this area, today with further studies on exosomes and the determination of circulating immunocheckpoints.The exciting data from the studies may also lead to the modification of the parameters used to classify the stages of the To the Tnm system, where T describes the size of the disease, N the state of the lymph nodes and M the possible presence of metastases, the B, such as blood, should be added, which provides information on circulating tumor DNA”.