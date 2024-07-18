A witch story with a happy ending. Caterina Freixa, a woman from the parish of Santa Maria d’Horta, in the Artés area (now in the municipality of Avinyó, in Bages, Barcelona), was arrested on November 8, 1619 accused of witchcraft on the testimony of a neighbor who blamed her for having torn out a child’s liver with diabolical arts. The matter looked very bad, but then, surprisingly, 14 lawyers, whom we can only describe as 14 good men, wrote an unusual statement in defense of Caterina. Seeing that their prey was escaping, the prosecution counterattacked with a no less surprising reply, centered on the testimony of 14 confessed witches (curiously, one per lawyer) who accused Freixa – undoubtedly under torture – of being one of them. In the end, Caterina was saved (we know that she died of natural causes years later), and we can almost hear, despite the time that has passed, the gnashing of teeth of the prosecutor, Felip Vinyes, as he watched his prey narrowly escape the stake (her fate could also have been the gallows, depending on where she was executed).

The extraordinary case of Caterina Freixa, which would mark the beginning of the end of the witch hunt in Catalonia, was discovered by Josep Capdeferro, professor of History of Law at Pompeu Fabra University (UPF), who located the legal argument in defense of the alleged witch in the Episcopal Archive and Library of Vic. A sensational document that is complemented by the later one in which Vinyes, the prosecutor, replies and describes Caterina’s crimes as “crimine lamiatus, seu strigiatus“, a cultist way of referring to witchcraft crimes with reference to lamias and striges classics, synonyms for witches in demonological treatises. The anger of the prosecutor attests to the fact that he goes so far as to call the 14 lawyers “patrons lamiarum”, “defenders of witches”, “lawyers of witches”, which demonstrates, Capdeferro stresses, not only rage and contempt for their rival but also “a lot of bad blood”, since defending a witch and especially one against whom there was so much incriminating testimony could lead to serious consequences.

The cover of the text in defense of Caterina Freixa. ARXIU I EPISCOPAL LIBRARY OF VIC

The legal argument in favor of Caterina, Iuris Responsum pro Catherina Frexer & de Prat, It was presented by Capdeferro (Girona, 51 years old) at the recent and successful international congress The origins of the witch hunt in Europeheld in Barcelona and Esterri d’Àneu (Lleida) on the occasion of the sixth centenary of the Ordinances d’Àneu of 1424, one of the first instrumental legal texts against witchcraft. “In the context of the congress I could be seen as a outsider, “Because this case is from the end of the witch hunt and not the beginning,” explains the researcher. “And when they asked me for the title, I gave one, The iuris responsio to the trial of Caterina Freixa which perhaps did not indicate how interesting the subject was. But the truth is that there is a whole historical treasure behind it.”

The text, signed, the scholar stresses, by 14 of the most prestigious jurists of Catalonia at the time, including Pere Antoni Jofreu, Jaume Càncer and Pere Fontanella, is a written statement in defence of Caterina Freixa, the wife of a small rural landowner who was initially accused of witchcraft by a neighbour, who blamed her for having removed a child’s liver by means of spells and without leaving a scar (which today we would not see as an aggravating factor). The statement, the researcher indicates, “is technical, well-founded legally, irritated and at the same time ironic against the superstitious.” The lawyers “say ‘enough!’ and unite to stop a barbarity that they consider to be going on too long, that is carried out by superstitious people and that is carried out in lower courts and without judicial guarantees.” The jurists consider that there is no case and wonder what evidence there may be and where the corpus delicti is.

Capdeferro, who stresses that he still can hardly believe how lucky he was to find the fascinating document among a collection of 180 volumes of uncatalogued legal prints (quite arid for the layman), points out how it shows, already in the Modern Age, a change in the intellectual environment in Catalonia with respect to the phenomenon of witchcraft, although not unanimous. Around 1620, he says, we see how a debate takes place between supporters and detractors of the accusations of witchcraft. Something that could be seen as “the beginning of the end” of the witch hunt in the Catalan territory, where said hunt had been early and especially virulent, according to specialists. Iuris responsumexplains the scholar, fits with the response of the prosecutor Vinyes, which was already known, and which focuses on the testimony of the 14 women considered confessed witches, who would have testified in a chain incriminating Caterina.

Josep Capdeferro, in the Vic archive.

The lawyers’ document can be seen as a reassuring sign that light was beginning to shine through the darkness. “It is a step forward, but let us not fool ourselves,” warns Capdeferro, “the current mainstream of the intelligentsia The cultural and legal system for 200 years had been to remain silent and not intervene. The elites of Barcelona knew what was happening and made a pact of silence, leaning towards non-interference if not connivance.” Does this text of the 14 lawyers redeem so many years of persecution in Catalonia? “In any case, late redemption. Let’s not be too clever. It takes two centuries and many victims.” The researcher continues: “It is not an isolated phenomenon. The 14, who are important people, the leading lights of Catalan law and jurisprudence, were not alone. In 1619, the Jesuit Pere Gil had already issued a document to the viceroy, Duke of Alburquerque, against the witch hunt. The jurists seem to be followers of the Jesuits and to break away from the general current of obscurantism until then. What we witnessed between 1619 and 1622 was something similar to what we now call a cultural war, with very conflicting opinions for and against persecution, with even four bishops against and two in favour, including that of Vic, in the diocese where Caterina was detained.” Capdeferro adds that there were even reprisals and one of the 14 lawyers, as discovered by researcher Ricard Jiménez, was expelled from his official position in Caldes de Montbui after signing the document, as he was considered to have defended a witch.

In any case, the debate favoured the transfer of cases of witchcraft in the territory to the Royal Court and the accused to Barcelona, ​​where they would be tried with full procedural guarantees. “The local courts also had legal guarantees, but the witch hunt got out of hand,” recalls Capdeferro. “It was a black hole in which the complicity of local interests and popular morbidity, a lot of social perversity, arose.” The fact that quite a few accused of witchcraft in Catalonia were called Caterina is not significant except for the abundance of the name, says the researcher. “If it were something else and that name made the person suspicious, people would have stopped using it in two centuries.” Curiously, his own surname, Capdeferro, has a strong, almost inquisitorial sound. “Yes,” smiles the researcher, “there are very few of us.”

Document of torture of a woman in Artés, in 1619. Arxiu and Episcopal Library of Vic

The historical importance of the episode, he recalls, should not make us forget that at its centre there was a human being over whom a death sentence hung, a woman of flesh and blood accused of something as absurd as witchcraft. “I was very moved to see beyond the judicial case the person. We know that she escaped, that she came out unscathed from the process and that she died of natural causes years later. She made a will in 1633 and it was opened in 1636. She was innocent, of course, as were all those accused like her of flying to meetings with the devil, having carnal relations with him and doing many other ‘very nefarious’ things.” Caterina, the historian reflects, “was central to a first-rate debate to end the witch hunt, we can see that the prosecution fought hard, it is no coincidence that there are precisely 14 witches as testimony for the prosecution in the response to the 14 lawyers.” The prosecutor Vinyes used the demonological heavy artillery of the time and even the opinion of a medical eminence who assured that part of a person’s organ could be cut off and that person would continue to live. Capdeferro points out that of those 14 women considered witches, surely all were tortured to extract confessions and several of them were executed. “The Artés trials are not preserved, but I found an old battered sheet of paper that refers to ‘putting the irons on’ and applying ‘torment’ to a woman.”

We know a few things about Caterina Freixa’s life, and the researcher assures us that more will come out. She was not a young girl, but a mature woman, and not at all someone humble: she came from a good home and had married the owner of a further, a rural estate, Jacobo Freixa. There is certainly an enigma in which 14 lawyers came out to defend Caterina. “There must be some personal explanation,” Josep Capdeferro leaves open.

As for the current popular activities of revising the history of witches, such as festivals or political protest, the researcher believes that they are fine and many of them energise the territory, as long as we know how to distinguish strict historical reality from legend or cliché, and their time from ours. Although he stresses that the fight of the 14 lawyers for those accused of witchcraft – people who did not fit in or were uncomfortable – is still similar to the current defence of LGTBI+ rights.

