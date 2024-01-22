The “Make a Wish” Foundation illuminated the heart of child Sivan (16 years old) with joy and happiness after fulfilling his wish to visit the British capital, London, and enjoy seeing his family members after a long period of absence.

A private car was waiting for Sivan and his family to take them to the hotel, and it remained at their disposal throughout their stay, and during their visits to the most important tourist sites in London, such as Woburn Safari Park, Buckingham Palace, the London Eye, Big Ben, and many other famous places.

Hani Al-Zubaidi, CEO of the “Make a Wish” Foundation, explained: “The dreams of sick children constitute the light that illuminates their minds and helps them navigate away from the reality of illness and the arduous process of treatment. We are pleased that we are able, with a generous contribution from good people and generous hands in the Emirates, to fulfill the wish of child Sevan in Visit London.

He added: “The Foundation extends its thanks, appreciation and gratitude to everyone who contributed with us by lighting the candle of hope and optimism in the heart of one of our children. Fulfilling wishes and making the hearts of children afflicted with incurable diseases happy is our goal and mission, which we will continue to implement with the support of benevolent and generous members of the UAE community, hoping that together we will be able to achieve Sustaining happiness in the hearts of everyone.