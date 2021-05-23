The “Make a Wish” Foundation has succeeded in turning the dream of the 5-year-old girl Alexandra, who suffers from leukemia, to obtain a tree house and home garden games into a reality, in cooperation with the “Step to Mina” company, the largest manufacturer of high-quality plastic children’s toys in the states. The United States of America.

On this occasion, Hani Al-Zubaidi, CEO of the “Achieve a Wish” Foundation, said: “The emerging corona virus pandemic has contributed to increasing the isolation of sick children with serious, life-threatening diseases around the world, and almost depriving them of the natural feeling of their childhood that looks forward to playing and a sense of life like the rest of their peers.” .

Al-Zubaidi added, “We are pleased to continue working with the support of our strategic partners to give them a smile of hope and optimism, and enable them to practice the normal childhood life they need to resist disease and continue the treatment stages, no matter how difficult and painful they are.”





