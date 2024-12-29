Lottery prizes in the United States can be much larger than what we are used to in Europe and proof of this is the case of a winner from California who just won a pot of 1,220 million dollars (1,150 million euros)which had been accumulating for three months.

As stated on the portal TMZ.comthe ticket was sold at a gas station in the town of Cottonwood, about 250 kilometers north of Sacramentostate capital.

The guesser guessed the five numbers (3, 7, 37, 49, 55) and the golden Mega ball (6), something whose chances of winning are one in 302,575,350.

The yet-to-be-identified billionaire now has two options: he can claim the entire prize in annual payments over 29 years or choose a single cash payment of approximately 549.7 million dollars (527 million euros).

It was a very lucky drawing, because according to the California Lottery website, two tickets were also sold that matched all five numbers minus the mega gold ball. The right ones get a prize of 787,543 dollars (755,000 euros).

On the other hand, the service station that sold the ticket takes a bonus of one million dollars (960,000 euros)which is the maximum amount that the establishment can carry.