The draw of the Gordo de la Primitiva of this Sunday, January 19, 2025, has not left any first-class hits (five more key hits), so for the next draw, on Sunday the 26th, a pot of 11 million euros.

Yes, there was a second-category guesser (five guesses right), who received a prize of 150,911.01 euros.

The ticket was validated in the receiving office of lottery 98,285 of Alcalá de Henares (Madrid)located at number 9 Miguel Delibes Street in the Complutense town.

The winning combination was the one formed by the numbers 6, 9, 13, 30, 36. Key (refund) 5.

El Gordo de la Primitiva is played on Sundays, a single draw per week. 55% of the proceeds go to these categories:

1st Category: if the 5 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched

2nd Category: if 5 numbers of the winning combination are matched

3rd Category: if 4 numbers of the winning combination are matched and the refund

4th Category: if 4 numbers of the winning combination are matched

5th Category: if 3 numbers of the winning combination are matched and the refund

6th Category: if 3 numbers of the winning combination are matched

7th Category: if 2 numbers of the winning combination are matched and the refund

8th Category: if 2 numbers of the winning combination are matched

Refund: if the number intended for this prize matches the number on our ticket.