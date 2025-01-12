The draw of the Gordo de la Primitiva of this Sunday, January 12, 2025, has not left first-class guessers (five most key numbers), so for the next draw a pot of 10.6 million euros.

Yes, there was a second category winner (five numbers), who will receive a prize of 177,106.97 euros.

The ticket was validated in the lottery administration 14 Seville, located in the Plaza de la Esperanza Macarena, 3.

The winning combination was the one formed by the numbers 20, 27, 34, 37 and 44. The key number (refund) has corresponded to the 9.

El Gordo de la Primitiva is played on Sundays, a single draw per week. 55% of the proceeds go to these categories:

1st Category: if the 5 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched

2nd Category: if 5 numbers of the winning combination are matched

3rd Category: if 4 numbers of the winning combination are matched and the refund

4th Category: if 4 numbers of the winning combination are matched

5th Category: if 3 numbers of the winning combination are matched and the refund

6th Category: if 3 numbers of the winning combination are matched

7th Category: if 2 numbers of the winning combination are matched and the refund

8th Category: if 2 numbers of the winning combination are matched

Refund: if the number intended for this prize matches the number on our ticket.