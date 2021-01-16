They are more than details: the conventions of the traditional PC desktop have evolved rather little over the last decades. All the systems have incorporated eye-catching new features, many of which have ended in nothing. But there have been those who have ‘seated chair’ and, of course, everyone copies from everyone. And by all I mean all: Windows, macOS, GNU / Linux, Chrome OS… And Windows 10X, even though it is still in development.

Let’s take virtual desktops as an example (not to be confused with desktop virtualization): they were invented more than 30 years ago, but they barely became popular beyond redoubts and faulty implementations such as the one that the classic Amiga came to offer. On the desktop – different desktop environments, it is understood – Linux, however, has been a typical feature since the beginning of the century. Apple added them somewhat later to macOS and they weren’t present natively in Windows until the release of Windows 10.

Other desktop conventions are more long-lived and common, such as the panel with its clock, the system tray with the hardware indicators and the applications in the background and the task manager, where the open or pinned applications are located, now ‘iconized ‘. The latter was also popularized by Apple, by the way, and today it is the norm.

What leads me to write these lines, however, arises from the screenshots of Windows 10X that were revealed a couple of days ago, and is that if you change the theme of icons, what it seems that one is seeing it’s not Windows but Chrome OS. The same system with which Microsoft hopes to compete against the Chromebook phenomenon, which little by little has been eating ground in segments as diverse as education or professional.

That is basically the desktop scheme that Chrome OS has been using for quite a few versions now, with the typical end-to-end bottom panel and the task manager located in the very center. Why is Microsoft doing something like this? Why is more efficient, Clear. It is more efficient to have as much as possible concentrated in a specific point, which for convenience is usually the center of the screen, than to be with the mouse from top to bottom all the time.

Now, the capture of yore looks strange, because unlike Chrome OS, which places the task manager in the center of the panel, the applications menu on the far left and the system tray and clock on the right, in the In the case of Windows 10X, the left end is empty. It doesn’t make any practical sense. But neither is the Chrome OS design entirely.

Which makes me think about the turns that both Microsoft and Google are giving the subject, trying that the approach to what Apple is not noticed introduced so long ago and it works so well: his dock. At the end of the day, if what it is about is to facilitate the use of the elements of the panel, wouldn’t it be your thing to do it well and center everything, so that there are no empty corners, that you do not have to move to the ends to access this or that function?

For the picky: dock Mac only contains applications, it is true, since the system tray and other items are in the top panel. A change in the classical paradigm justified by the desktop’s own global menu. However, neither Windows nor Chrome OS have a global menu, so putting everything together in the same panel is the most sensible thing to do. As Windows has always done, but Mac-style.

Needless to say has yet to be confirmed that what is seen on Windows 10X will arrive as it is to the general public, because it is very possible that it is not like that and that there are more changes underway. In fact, we could find different provisions depending on the device, according to Microsoft’s objectives not with Windows 10X, but with Windows Core OS, which is where the cool is. We will have to see it – and try it – to judge.