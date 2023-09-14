“Foliage Train”, slow and sustainable travel starts again

The “Foliage Train” in recent years it has become a real brand, a happy marketing gimmick conceived in 2016 to promote one of the autumn tourist experiences most appreciated for lovers of slow and sustainable travel, between Italy and the Canton of Ticino.

From 14 October to 11 November it is possible to board the white and blue trains of the Vigezzina-Centovalli Railway for a 4-hour journey between Lake Maggiore and the Val d’Ossola, through birch, chestnut and beech forests, ancient mountain villages and gorges, admiring glimpses of lake that invite meditation.

This year marks the centenary of the Alpine railway which connects Switzerland to Italy (in total, 52 km of tracks), included by Lonely Planet among the ten most spectacular lines in Europe. For SSIF and FART, the two companies that manage the railway route, the Foliage® Train is confirmed as one of the flagship proposals for the season.

Path

There Italian route starts from Domodossola and goes up to the painters’ valley, the Vigezzo Valley, with its highest point in the village of Santa Maria Maggiore. At this altitude the trains continue up to the border: once past the pass, the tracks begin to slowly descend through the Centovalli, until they reach Locarno and the Swiss shore of Lake Maggiore.

Events scheduled in the area

Among scheduled events in the period of the Foliage® Train, a Locarno Lovers of typical flavors can take part in the 24th edition of the Gastronomic Autumn of Lake Maggiore and the Valleys, scheduled until 24 October.

On the Italian route, Santa Maria Maggiore organizes the 18th edition of Fuori di Zucca on 14 and 15 October, an event to discover the TCI Orange Flag village with dozens of autumn events and a 0 km market. Always in Santa Maria Maggiore the “Rossetti Valentini” School of Fine Arts hosts the exhibition “Enrico Cavalli (1849-1919) between the France of Monticelli and the Val Vigezzo of Fornara and Ciolina” and the temporary exhibition “Artist’s Residences”.

Among the initiatives aimed at celebrating the first 100 years of the Railway, a. stands out Toceno (a village in the valley of painters that can also be reached on foot, from Santa Maria Maggiore, along the newly created outdoor route “The landscapes of Giovanni Battista Ciolina”) the exhibition “Andrea Testore and Francesco Balli. From the idea to the track: how the railway was born”, dedicated precisely to the birth, in 1923, of the Vigezzina-Centovalli. In Malesco, in the rooms of the former Trabucchi Hospital, now a cultural centre, the photographic exhibition “VigezzinaCentoanni” is worth visiting, until 26 November.

During stops along the outward or return route it is possible to reach the Sanctuary of the Madonna del Sangue di Re or the villages of Malesco and Santa Maria Maggiore. In the Swiss portion of the route, the towns of Intragna, with the tallest bell tower in Ticino and the regional museum, and Verdasio, from which two cable cars depart to reach the high altitudes and admire the colors of the foliage from a privileged observation point (the ticket can be purchased directly at the cable car departure).

Useful information and prices

THE Tickets are valid for one or two days, include one outward and one return journey on the entire line, with the possibility of making only one intermediate stop (on the outward or return journey), to also be able to visit one of the locations along the railway route. They can be purchased from Monday 18 September on the online site vigezzinacentovalli.com/foliage (Saturday, Sunday, holidays and eves: adults: 1st class €50 – 2nd class €40; other days adults: 1st class €46 – 2nd class €36. Children aged between 6 and 16 pay half price and under 6s travel for free if they do not occupy a seat. Since a large influx is expected, reservations are mandatory.

Depart from Milan

Travelers arriving from Lombardy can take the journey of the Vigezzina-Centovalli Railway starting from the Swiss terminus of Locarno, whose station can be reached by the direct TILO RE80 train which connects Milan Centrale to Locarno daily. Information on www.vigezzinacentovalli.com. Domodossola ticket office (tel. 0324 242055). Locarno ticket office (tel. +41 (0)91 7518731).

