Uncertainty was – it is known – a constant of 2020, also in art. A sign of the shifting ground that artists, curators, museums, gallery owners had to pass through, was the number of exhibitions that opened in the first days of March and closed sine die just days later. For weeks it has been possible to visit one of the many who suffered that fate at the Recoleta Cultural Center. Curated by Laura Spivak and Julián Manzelli, The way of forms It opened on March 5 and closed a week later due to restrictions imposed by the pandemic. The sculptures, installations, paintings, serigraphs of Luis Wells, Andrés Sobrino, Carola Zech, Cristina Schiavi, Graciela Hasper, Jimena Fuertes, Elian Chali and Cotelito they stayed there, assembled for no one, in the solitude of rooms 3, 4 and 5 of Recoleta, waiting for an eventual reopening. For the quality of the works exhibited and for the effort that it took to bring them together in this dialogue of contemporary artists –of different generations and degrees of consecration– who continue to transform the enormous tradition of geometric abstraction in our country with their work, it is worthy of celebration that the exhibition is finally open.

Graciela Hasper. Untitled, 2001

The particular architecture of Recoleta and the continuity of these three rooms that make a great U-turn seem unbeatable for the route of this exhibition that the curators Spivak and Manzelli describe as “a possible route or evolution of abstract thought in three stages: order, chaos and reconstruction”. The exhibition begins with works by Andrés Sobrino (San Miguel de Tucumán, 1967), a set of paintings of various formats, colors and sizes. These are untitled works –synthetic enamel on MDF and various materials– that Sobrino had already shown on other occasions, this time assembled in such a way as to make them a large installation composed of simple geometric shapes of different dimensions. The thickness of the boards on which he paints and the shine and materiality of the synthetic enamel that he uses make Sobrino’s works something that is between the painting and the object: triangles, circles, squares, rhombuses, hexagons, lines, diagonals – on one side hanging on the wall, on the other, resting on the floor, sometimes partially covering each other – they surround the viewer almost as if in an immersive experience.

Out of nowhere, say the curators, “the first figures appear. They are ordered, classified, studied and from them the world is built. But the nature of order is ephemeral and unstable, giving rise to chaos, the random source of creation. (…) Finally we face reconstruction, where abstraction rises to the symbolic and playful level under the cloak of subjectivity ”. The paragraph seems to allude to the route that the exhibition proposes, which begins in those almost ideal geometric shapes of Sobrino, becomes more complex in the same room with the two great paintings by Gachi Hasper and the great installation by Jimena Fuertes that follow, becomes into something bordering on chaos in the next room occupied by the huge sculpture by Carola Zech under the ceiling where Elian Chali painted a fresco, and it ends in Room 5, where the works of Cristina Schiavi, Luis Wells and Cotelito propose, without abandoning geometry, an approximation that is linked to the game and subjectivity.

Jimena Fuertes. “Everything that is not seen exists.”

Made in 2001 and belonging to the MACBA Collection, Hasper’s two paintings (Buenos Aires, 1966) are examples of his work with color. In one of them squares and rectangles are repeated, as if drawn with the brush with acrylic of 7 or 8 colors, slightly rotated, which intertwine on the white background of the canvas in an apparently simple pattern where, however, the eye can find infinite complexity. In the other, the crossing of colors occurs in a vibrant pattern of lines that plays with the plane in such a way that it seems to compose a grid with volume.

At the back of the room, so that the viewer has it in his field of vision as soon as he enters and approaches it, the installation “Everything that is not seen exists”, by Jimena Fuertes (Buenos Aires, 1972), it is almost a manifesto of the artist. It is about “the way we have to make invisible what we do not want to recognize as different. We mimic ourselves, we recognize ourselves among the known. But we are blood that flows, an inevitable river that cannot be contained. The difference becomes visible, the landscape is transformed, which asks to be another ”, Fuertes said of this work, which many will remember seeing in the Banco Ciudad space at arteBA 2019.

Carola Zech. “Like the wind II”, 2016-2020. Folded and polychrome steel with car paint and magnets. On the ceiling, “Cloud / Tajo / Domicilo / Peso”, acrylic painting by Elian Chali.

Room 4 is completely occupied by the sculptural installation “Como el viento II”, made of folded and polychrome steel with paint for cars and magnets, in which Carola Zech worked all summer 2020. Zech says: “The idea / metaphor of Wind appears manifested in the procedure from which the pieces were ordered, since with the help of a hair dryer the scale balsa wood volumes that I usually use in my work, found an arrangement inside an empty shoe box. They fell due to gravity, but the trajectories and coincidences they carry out with each other are independent and random. Replicating these locations, I arranged the metal volumes later in room 4 of the Recoleta ”. The metaphor of the wind, explains the artist, refers to chance as a present and determining factor in people’s lives and their ties; accidental encounters, unforeseen situations would be manifestations of this reality. “Nube / Tajo / Domicilo / Peso”, the painting by Elian Chali (Córdoba, 1988) on the vaulted ceiling of the room, seems almost an atmosphere of the work of Zech.

Cristina Schiavi. “Living”, 2008 (detail).

The tour continues in the last room with two works by Cristina Schiavi (Buenos Aires, 1954) that somehow function as one. They are “Living” (2008) and “Selection of flash animations” (2005/2008/2011). The first is made of very simple bodies, like living room furniture. The second, whose support on a monitor, could be seen as a television in that living room, just like the portrait of a woman – entirely figurative and oblivious to geometry – that functions as a picture of the environment.

Two of the works from the Toys series, by Luis Wells

The following could be a sample itself: a dozen pieces from the extraordinary Toys series by Luis Wells, belonging to the Maman Fine Art Collection. Wells started his Toys in 1964, when he was looking for a greater participation of the spectator, who can put together his version of each piece more or less to his taste. Unmissable.

The path of forms closes with works by Cotelito (1983), an artist who incorporates the aesthetics of anime to geometry. More than closing, an opening.

Works by Cotelito.

The way of forms

Place: Recoleta Cultural Center, Junín 1930. Rooms 3, 4 and 5. Schedule: Tuesday and Wednesday, 1:30 to 22; Thursday and Friday, 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, 11:15 to 22. Entry: free, with reservation.