Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is preparing for the April 3 elections. If he wins, that would be doubly problematic, comments Marcus Mäckler.

Munich – Hardly any other European politician has damaged the EU as much as Viktor Orbán in recent years. It has long been closer to the autocracies of China and Russia than Brussels’ liberal idea of ​​democracy. His ‘it’s none of our business’ attitude towards Moscow’s war of aggression has even cost him the last of his friends in the EU. Let’s put it this way: there could be worse things than losing for him in Sunday’s election. The fact that the opposition is running with a common candidate gives hope to some in Western Europe. But probably for free.

Hungary: Hardly anything can burn for Viktor Orbán

Orbán has been in power since 2010 and during this time has ensured that even an opposition united in resistance can hardly pose a threat to him. He has so much control over the media that his challenger Peter Márki-Zay hardly ever appeared on state TV. The layout of the electoral districts favors his Fidesz party. In addition, he still manages to blame every imbalance in the country on Brussels. Recent surveys show that hardly anything can burn for him.

If Orbán were elected, Hungary might miss the last democratic exit

If he won, that would be doubly problematic: for the EU, which will depend on unity in the coming years, for example on the question of Russia. And for Hungary, which may miss its last democratic exit. Orbán has already tested what it is like to govern as an autocrat with his emergency regime during the pandemic. If he won, one would have to fear for the last bit of democracy in the country.

