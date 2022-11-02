Direct Chronicle

Leader of its group in the Champions League, Real Madrid awaits a rival in the draw that will be held next Monday (12:00, by Vamos and Movistar Champions League) at the Uefa headquarters in the Swiss town of Nyon. The options are varied and include an unexpected bomb. The whites could meet again, like last season, with Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16. The Parisians beat Juventus (1-2) in Turin, but Benfica thrashed Maccabi Haifa (1-6) on their visit and went on to win the group after equalizing all the golaverage possible, but score more goals away from home. It was necessary to go until the sixth regulatory course to tie the tie.

1 Filip Kostic, Szczesny, Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli (Matìas Soulè Malvano, min. 85), Bonucci, Milik, Nicolo Fagioli (Tommaso Barbieri, min. 88), Alex Sandro, Cuadrado (Enzo Barrenechea, min. 87), Fabio Miretti ( Federico Chiesa, minute 73) and Federico Gatti See also Japan .. Warning to evacuate residential areas due to the eruption of a volcano two Marquinhos, Vitor Ferreira, Kylian Mbappe, Bernat (Nuno Mendes, min. 67), Verratti (Danilo Pereira, min. 88), Achraf Hakimi, Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Fabián (Renato Sanches, min. 21) and Carlos Soler (Hugo Ekitike, min. 67) goals 0-1 min. 13: Kylian Mbappe. 1-1 min. 38: Bonucci. 1-2 minutes 68: Nuno Mendes. Referee Charles of the Big Hill Yellow cards Federico Gatti (min. 14), Milik (min. 46), Nicolo Fagioli (min. 76) and Verratti (min. 85)

Madrid can also repeat the final of the last edition of the competition if it is Liverpool’s turn, or that of the last continental Super Cup, if luck holds for Eintracht. There is also the option of a crossover with two classics from old European battles, Milan and Inter. The range of possible rivals is completed by the always thriving Borussia Dortmund or the revelation of the group stage, Bruges. The first leg of the round of 16 matches will be played between February 15 and 22. The second leg will be played between March 7 and 15.

In addition to the whites, the other seven group champions will play the second match of the tie at home. They are Napoli, Porto, Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester City, Benfica and Bayern, the only team to have won all six games.

In all this fluctuation, Juventus, already eliminated from the Champions League, saved its presence in the Europa League thanks to Benfica’s triumph in Haifa. The Italian box was in tow and was eliminated for quite a few minutes. He started his game in Turin against Paris Saint Germain badly, with a goal from Mbappé, very intoned. But he went for the equalizer against a rival who did not have Neymar, but who included Mbappé and Messi and four Spanish footballers, Sergio Ramos, Bernat, Fabián and Carlos Soler, in addition to former Madrid academy player Achraf.

Bonucci equalized after a service from Cuadrado and complicated PSG. But a goal from winger Nuno Mendes seemed to relieve him. By then, Juventus already knew that they could pass the day in white because Maccabi was already falling with a crash against the meritorious Benfica, but the Portuguese side did not take their foot off the accelerator and found a prize.

Juventus, who won one game and lost five, is the only Italian team to fall because along with Naples and Inter Milan also goes through the round, which thrashed Salzburg (4-0). The group leadership was taken by Chelsea, who came from behind (2-1) thanks to Sterling and Zakaria an early goal from Dinamo Zagreb at Stamford Bridge.

