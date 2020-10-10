Again two Mercedes drivers start at the front in Formula 1. At the Eifel Grand Prix, Vallteri Bottas took pole ahead of Lewis Hamilton. But the story of the day is provided by Nico Hülkenberg.

D.he Finn Valtteri Bottas secured pole position for his Formula 1 comeback in Germany. The Mercedes team-mate of world championship leader Lewis Hamilton grabbed the 14th pole position of his career with a quick lap at the end of the qualification for the Grand Prix of the Eifel – it is the third of Bottas this season. Hamilton finished second. The Englishman can draw level with record holder Michael Schumacher on Sunday (2.10 p.m. / RTL and Sky) with his 91st Grand Prix victory. Max Verstappen in the Red Bull had to be content with third place.

Nico Hülkenberg will have to start from the back for his unexpected comeback. As a substitute for Lance Stroll with his Racing Point, the 33-year-old didn’t get past 20th and last place on Saturday. At the Nürburgring, however, Hülkenberg was only half a second behind in 15th place in the first knockout round.

After Stroll had already given up the final training because he was unwell, the Rhinelander jumped in without further ado. Without a single training second on the Grand Prix weekend, Hülkenberg got into the racing car.

“It was even wilder than last time”

“The first two rounds were really fiddly,” he said after his crazy day. “Either way, it was a wild ride. A lot has happened from eleven o’clock until now. ”According to Hülkenberg, he was still drinking coffee at noon. “It was even wilder than last time.”

He will also be at Racing Point on Sunday. Hulkenberg took the bad starting position with humor. After qualifying he said on RTL: “Anything other than the race win would be a disappointment, to be honest.”

Sebastian Vettel also retired early. The Ferrari driver did not make it into the lap of the top ten drivers in eleventh place. It was the eighth time this season that Vettel missed the final knockout round.